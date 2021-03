Credit Kyle Leslie, Matt Purdy / WYPR /

Election 2014: Who Is Russell Neverdon?

Though the primary is over, the race is still on for Baltimore City State's Attorney. WYPR'sJoelMcCordand P. Kenneth Burns talk about the background and platform of an independent candidate, local defense attorney RussellNeverdon.

Copyright 2014 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore