How Two Maryland Representatives Made Their Marks During Watergate

WYPR's Fraser Smith and Karen Hosler talk about Paul Sarbanes and Larry Hogan Sr., who were both members of the House Judiciary Committee in 1974 and voted in committee to impeach President Richard Nixon.

Hogan's son, Larry Hogan Jr., posted a video of his father's testimony before the committee on his YouTube channel. Here it is:

http://youtu.be/uAL_bNaixZQ

