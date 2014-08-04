© 2021 WYPR
How Two Maryland Representatives Made Their Marks During Watergate

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Fraser Smith,
Karen Hosler
Published August 4, 2014 at 5:36 AM EDT
WYPR's Fraser Smith and Karen Hosler talk about Paul Sarbanes and Larry Hogan Sr., who were both members of the House Judiciary Committee in 1974 and voted in committee to impeach President Richard Nixon.

Hogan's son, Larry Hogan Jr., posted a video of his father's testimony before the committee on his YouTube channel. Here it is: 

http://youtu.be/uAL_bNaixZQ

Fraser Smith
Fraser Smith has been in the news business for over 30 years. He began his reportorial career with the Jersey Journal, a daily New Jersey newspaper and then moved on to the Providence Journal in Providence, Rhode Island. In 1969 Fraser won a prestigious American Political Science Association Public Affairs Fellowship, which enabled him to devote a year to graduate study at Yale University. In 1977, Fraser was hired away by The Baltimore Sun where in 1981, he moved to the newspaper's Washington bureau to focus on policy problems and their everyday effect on Marylanders. In 1983, he became the Sun's chief political reporter.
Karen Hosler
Karen Hosler
