Credit Kyle Leslie, Matt Purdy / WYPR /

Mosby Victory Not Precisely A Matter Of Black And White

WYPR's Fraser Smith and Ian Duncan of the Baltimore Sun talk about thevote breakdown in Marilyn Mosby's victory over Gregg Bernsteinin the Democratic primary for Baltimore State's Attorney, and why it brings into question a typical assumption about who votes in Baltimore.

