Social Security Nominee Likely To Face Bipartisan Grilling

WYPR's Fraser Smith and John Fritze of the Baltimore Sun talk about the nomination of Marylander Carolyn Colvin to head the Social Security Administration, and why she's likely to face tough questions from both parties during her confirmation hearings.

