Local Star Benimon Looking To Be Picked In NBA Draft

Thursday is a big day for former Towson University men’s basketball star Jerrelle Benimon, as he waits to find out if he will be selected in the 2014 NBA Draft.

So far analysts haveprojected Benimonas a mid-to-late second round pick with a definite chance to make his mark during summer league and training camp. Benimonhimself says he has heard mixed projections. Here’s what he told theBaltimore Sun:

I've heard different stuff. You never know...With the NBA Draft, it's not really like the NFL. Stuff changes all the way until up to the draft date, so you never know. People throw your name out there and then they're like, 'Nah.' So you just have to keep playing and all it takes is one team to like you.

BenimontoldWYPRthat he plans to keep it “low-key” and stay local to watch the draft “with some friends and family and hopefully wait to hear my name called.” “[I’ve been] hearing positive things from teams," he said. "I could [definitely] be taken by them, which is very positive, but you never know what’s going to happen."

Benimon began his collegiate basketball career with the Georgetown Hoyas before transferring to Towson after his sophomore year. He played two seasons at Towson from 2012-2014, earning the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year award both years, as well as All-American honors in his first year with the Tigers.

Towson is whereBenimon’sability started to shine, according to theWashington Times. As Towson coach PatSkerrytold the paper, "I don’t think we realized what we were getting in Jerrelle…Idon’t think we realized he would be a two-timeCAAplayer of the year, but he has the work ethic and worked very hard to get there."

So farBenimonsays he has worked out with the Philadelphia76ers, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets, Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Los AngelesLakersand the Utah Jazz, among others.

If he does end up in the NBA, whatever team gets him won’t have to worry aboutBenimon’sTwitter game getting him trouble,as other young athletes recently have. Here’s a sampleBenimontweet:

Screen shot of tweet from @benimonster20

It'll be another beautiful day Friday for Benimon if he gets picked Thursday night.

