On To The Next Chapter: Brown v. Hogan

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Fraser Smith
Published June 25, 2014 at 5:00 AM EDT
Credit Kyle Leslie, Matt Purdy / WYPR
/

WYPR'sFraser Smith and political analyst Richard Cross talk about the results in the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial primaries and how Larry Hogan and Anthony Brown stack up as general election rivals.

Fraser Smith
