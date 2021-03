Credit mdfriendofhillary via flickr / State Sen. Brian Frosh won the Democratic nomination for Attorney General.

Frosh Victorious In Attorney General Primary

In the race for attorney general, State Sen. BrianFroshput on a late rush to close the gap with Del. JonCardinand win the Democratic nomination. Del. AishaBraveboyran third.WYPR’sJoelMcCordand Kenneth Burns were at theFroshandCardinheadquarters last night.

