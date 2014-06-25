Fresh From Low Turnout Wins, Party Front-Runners Set To Race For Governor's Mansion

Credit Christopher Connelly/WYPR / Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown gives his acceptance speech Tuesday night in College Park.

As widely expected, Maryland primary voters yesterday selected Democratic Anthony Brown and Republican Larry Hogan to carry their party’s banner into the November election for governor. Maryland's lieutenant governor will now spar for the governor's mansion with the founder of Change Maryland, a rallying point for opposition to the tax and economic policies of the O'Malley administration.

