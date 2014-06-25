© 2021 WYPR
Fresh From Low Turnout Wins, Party Front-Runners Set To Race For Governor's Mansion

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Christopher Connelly,
Karen Hosler
Published June 25, 2014 at 7:46 AM EDT
Credit Christopher Connelly/WYPR
Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown gives his acceptance speech Tuesday night in College Park.

As widely expected, Maryland primary voters yesterday selected Democratic Anthony Brown and Republican Larry Hogan to carry their party’s banner into the November election for governor. Maryland's lieutenant governor will now spar for the governor's mansion with the founder of Change Maryland, a rallying point for opposition to the tax and economic policies of the O'Malley administration.

