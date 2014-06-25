© 2021 WYPR
Early Work By Election Staff Pays Off At Baltimore IT Academy

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Bret Jaspers,
Julian SadurMaureen Harvie
Published June 24, 2014 at 3:28 PM EDT

Very early today, election workers showed up at polls across Maryland to hang signs, connect poll books and open voting machines. WYPR's Julian Sadur visited the Baltimore IT Academy in Wilson Park, where despite extra work because of an added precinct, staff worked quickly and efficiently and polls opened promptly at 7 a.m.

Also: WYPR's Maureen Harvie and Bret Jaspers arrived early to talk to poll workers as they set up for the day. One election judge said that she got involved after being "one of those people in the line that was waiting and waiting and they were not opening on time." Listen to the story below:

Julian Sadur /
/
Julian Sadur /
/
Julian Sadur /
/
Julian Sadur /
/
Julian Sadur /
/
Julian Sadur /
/
Julian Sadur /
/
Julian Sadur /
/
Julian Sadur /
/
Julian Sadur /
/
