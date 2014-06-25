Early Work By Election Staff Pays Off At Baltimore IT Academy

Very early today, election workers showed up at polls across Maryland to hang signs, connect poll books and open voting machines. WYPR's Julian Sadur visited the Baltimore IT Academy in Wilson Park, where despite extra work because of an added precinct, staff worked quickly and efficiently and polls opened promptly at 7 a.m.

Also: WYPR's Maureen Harvie and Bret Jaspers arrived early to talk to poll workers as they set up for the day. One election judge said that she got involved after being "one of those people in the line that was waiting and waiting and they were not opening on time." Listen to the story below:

Julian Sadur / / Signs were also placed in the hallways to help voters find their way.

Julian Sadur / / Poll workers unpack voting signs.

Julian Sadur / / Voting machines ready to be opened.

Julian Sadur / / Voting machines are set up the night before, and opened in the morning.

Julian Sadur / / Election Technician Tommy Cozart makes a final inspection on a voting machine.

Julian Sadur / / Election Technicians Tommy Cozart and Nykia Jackson connect poll books.

Julian Sadur / / Judges use poll books to verify that voters are in the correct precinct.

Julian Sadur / / Voters arrive.

Julian Sadur / / Two of the first voters at the polls at the Baltimore IT Academy.

Julian Sadur / / Two area residents share a moment after they cast their votes.

Copyright 2014 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore