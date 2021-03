Credit Kyle Leslie, Matt Purdy / WYPR /

Early Voting Turnout Breaks Record But That's Not Saying Much

Polls open at 7 AM tomorrow for voters to have their say in Maryland’s primary. But already, more than 140,000 people have voted. That's record turnout for early voting – nearly twice as many voters cast early ballots this year than in 2012. But WYPR's Karen Hostler tells Christopher Connelly the numbers are still low.

