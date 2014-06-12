© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Can't Wait To Cast Your Primary Ballot? Early Voting Starts Today

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Christopher Connelly
Published June 12, 2014 at 4:44 AM EDT
voting_stock_image_by_justgrimes_via_flickr.JPG
Credit justgrimes via flickr
/

Maryland primary voters don’t have to wait until the state holds its primary election on Tuesday, June 24, to cast their ballot. Registered Democrats and Republicans eager to name their party's nominees can vote early from June 12 to June 19, all across the state.

If it feels like all of this is happening earlier than usual, that’s because it is. The state has long carried out its primaries in September, but changes to federal election law required Maryland to move up the primary date.

“A lot of people didn’t realize that the election had been moved to June,” says Armistead Jones, Baltimore City’s election director. “Of course, we do mail out a sample ballot with all of the dates and information on it. But everything has been very slow and low key.”

Jones says turnout for the primary is expected to be low, in no small part because the sooner-than-usual date has caught voters off guard.

Early voting sites are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Every county in Maryland has at least one site; Baltimore City has six this year. You can find a list of early voting siteshere.

You can find more of WYPR's coverage of the 2014 election here.

Copyright 2014 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore

Tags

NewsWYPR News
Christopher Connelly
Christopher Connelly is a political reporter for WYPR, covering the day-to-day movement and machinations in Annapolis. He comes to WYPR from NPR, where he was a Joan B. Kroc Fellow, produced for weekend All Things Considered and worked as a rundown editor for All Things Considered. Chris has a master’s degree in journalism from UC Berkeley. He’s reported for KALW (San Francisco), KUSP (Santa Cruz, Calif.) and KJZZ (Phoenix), and worked at StoryCorps in Brooklyn, N.Y. He’s filed stories on a range of topics, from a shortage of dog blood in canine blood banks to heroin addicts in Tanzania. He got his start in public radio at WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio, when he was a student at Antioch College.
See stories by Christopher Connelly