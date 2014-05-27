Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings and Anthony Hamilton Join the Movement at Artscape 2014

Credit P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR / Members of the Daydreams Nightmares Aerial Theatre demonstrating their flying dance moves above Charles and Lanvale Streets after Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake announced the highlights for Artscape 2014

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, along with Ozomatli, Galactic and Anthony Hamilton will be among the musicians to perform at the 33rd annual Artscape in Baltimore, Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake announced Tuesday.

The annual free arts festival, scheduled for July 18-20 on Mt. Royal Avenue and North Charles Street, will focus on dance performing arts and all things motion. Two nationally-renowned dance companies-- Ballet Memphis and the Las Vegas Contemporary Dance Theatre—are to perform at the Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric.

Other features include “Artscape after Hours,” which will transform Charles Street, between Preston Street and North Avenue, into a dance floor with DJs and light shows on Friday and Saturday Night. Pearlstone Park, at Preston and Cathedral streets, will have “Silent! Disco”–-people dancing to music heard through their headphones. There will be music for ballroom dancing in a parking lot in the 1700 block of North Charles Street, across from the Charles Theatre.

Rawlings-Blake says the city expects more than 350,000 people bringing a $25 million economic impact to the city.

For details go to . Organizers said they will have a mobile app available later this week.

Copyright 2014 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore