WYPR's Fraser Smith and KarenHosler talk about JonCardin's high rate of absenteeism during committee votesin the House of Delegates and how it will affect hiscandidacy for Attorney General.

Note: the three Democratic candidates for Attorney General will debate one another on Monday, May 19, at the University of Maryland, College Park.

