At Debate, Brown And Gansler Spar While Mizeur Outlines Plans

Credit Washington Post pool photo / Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidates Doug Gansler, Heather Mizeur and Anthony Brown.

Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial candidates squared off Wednesday in the first debate of the season. Lieutenant Governor Anthony Brown, Attorney General Doug Gansler, and Delegate Heather Mizeur took to the stage at the University of Maryland- College Park. It was the first chance for voters to see and hear the candidates lay out their pitch for why they should be their party's pick to run the state. You can listen to a recap of the debate below.

Or read a transcript of the debate here.

We'll add a link to video of the debate when it becomes available.

