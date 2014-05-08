© 2021 WYPR
At Debate, Brown And Gansler Spar While Mizeur Outlines Plans

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Christopher Connelly
Published May 8, 2014 at 8:48 AM EDT
Credit Washington Post pool photo
Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial candidates squared off Wednesday in the first debate of the season.  Lieutenant Governor Anthony Brown, Attorney General Doug Gansler, and Delegate Heather Mizeur took to the stage at the University of Maryland- College Park. It was the first chance for voters to see and hear the candidates lay out their pitch for why they should be their party's pick to run the state. You can listen to a recap of the debate below.

Or read a transcript of the debate here.

We'll add a link to video of the debate when it becomes available.

Christopher Connelly
Christopher Connelly is a political reporter for WYPR, covering the day-to-day movement and machinations in Annapolis. He comes to WYPR from NPR, where he was a Joan B. Kroc Fellow, produced for weekend All Things Considered and worked as a rundown editor for All Things Considered. Chris has a master’s degree in journalism from UC Berkeley. He’s reported for KALW (San Francisco), KUSP (Santa Cruz, Calif.) and KJZZ (Phoenix), and worked at StoryCorps in Brooklyn, N.Y. He’s filed stories on a range of topics, from a shortage of dog blood in canine blood banks to heroin addicts in Tanzania. He got his start in public radio at WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio, when he was a student at Antioch College.
