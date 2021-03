Credit Christopher Connelly/WYPR / Sen. Jamie Raskin, D-Montgomery County, argued on the Senate floor to add back into the Minimum Wage Act a measure that would raise the minimum wage as the cost of living increases. It failed.

As the General Assembly session nears a close, WYPR’s Senior News Analyst Fraser Smith and state house reporter Christopher Connelly talk about two key pieces of legislation: the governor's proposal to raise the minimum wage, and a bid to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.

