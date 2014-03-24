City Council Preview

Credit P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR /

The Baltimore City Council is set to give permanent power to the committee that’s examining the city’s troubled red light and speed camera system, at tonight’s meeting.

WYPR's Kenneth Burns talks with Nathan Sterner about the investigation, and about other matters before the council, including a HUD audit, the “ban the box” bill, and partial smoking ban at city playgrounds. Tonight’s City Council meeting is set for 5pm.

Copyright 2014 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore