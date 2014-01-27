Speed Cameras And The City Council

Baltimore’s troubled speed and red light camera system will be the focus of today’s City Council meeting.

The Council held a hearing earlier this month to question Transportation Director William Johnson about how the city terminated its deal with Brekford Corporation, which had run the system. Then last week, the audit of a previous operator – Xerox – was obtained by the Baltimore Sun; that audit is prompting a resolution to be introduced tonight. WYPR Reporter Kenneth Burns gives us a preview of the meeting.

