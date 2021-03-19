New Responsive Site Launches

WYPR's website has a new look that makes it easier to read and navigate, whether you're checking it out on a desktop computer, table or smart phone.

Dubbed 'responsive design', the new look resizes our layout and content to work with different devices. News reporting, public service announcements and lost and found are all still part of the website - as well as the ability to listen live or catch up on public affairs hour shows.

Thank you for your patience as we're continuing to play around with layout and graphics!