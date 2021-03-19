Midday's Best Local Spots for Spring Adventuring

By: Midday Intern James Daley

During our March edition of Midday on the Bay, we invited you, our listeners, to share your favorite local spots to enjoy the outdoors during springtime.

In addition to suggestions from our guests (W. Brooks Paternotte, Rona Kobell and Candus Thomson), we got some great advice.

Here is the complete list of places mentioned during that hour. Happy adventuring!

For Fishing:

● Pocomoke River State Park in Worcester County

● Allens Fresh in Charles County

● Wye Oak State Park in Talbot County

● Tuckahoe State Park in Caroline County

● Susquehanna State Park in Harford County

● McKee Beshers in Montgomery County (for their sunflowers)

● Swallow Falls State Park in Garrett County

● Assateague Island National Seashore in Worcester County

Local to Baltimore City/County:

● Cromwell Valley Park in Baltimore, MD

● Oregon Ridge Nature Center in Cockeysville, MD

● The NCR trail (runs from Hunt Valley, MD to the state line)

● Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills, MD

● The Jones Falls Trail in Baltimore City

● Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area in Owings Mills, MD

● Ladew Topiary Gardens in Monkton, MD

● Gwynns Falls Trail in Baltimore, MD

● Marshy Point Nature Center in Baltimore, MD

● Gunpowder Falls State Park in Kingsville, MD

● Robert E. Lee Park in Baltimore, MD

● Druid Hill Park in Baltimore City

● Sherwood Gardens in Baltimore City

Local to Prince George’s County:

● National Colonial Farm in Accokeek, MD

● Patuxent Research Refuge in Laurel, MD

Local to Frederick County

● Gambrill State Park in Frederick, MD

● Cunningham Falls State Park in Thurmont, MD

Local to Howard County:

● Patapsco Valley State Park in Ellicott City, MD

Local to Harford County:

● Rock State Park in Jarrettsville, MD

Local to Anne Arundel County:

● Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD

● Fort Smallwood Park in Pasadena, MD

● B&A Trail from BWI to Annapolis, MD

● Kinder Farm Park in Millersville, MD

Local to Montgomery County:

● Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, MD

● Brighton Dam Azalea Garden in Brookeville, MD

Local to St. Mary’s County:

● Point Lookout State Park in Scotland, MD

Local to Somerset County:

● Janes Island State Park near Crisfield, MD

Local to Allegany County:

● C&O Canal Bike Trail (runs from Washington DC to Cumberland, MD

Local to Washington County:

● Fort Frederick State Park in Big Pool, MD

Outside Maryland:

● Harpers Ferry National Historic Park in Harpers Ferry, WV

● Dolly Sods Wilderness Area in West Virginia

● Great Falls Park in Fairfax County, VA

And from an email we received from a listener came some wise words, don’t forget your own backyard. When you get home, just open up Google maps, click on your current location, and it should point you in the right direction.