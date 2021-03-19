Midday - Internship

Midday is always looking for motivated individuals to support our production team.

Former Midday Intern Jason Van Slyke (right) with Midday guest John Davis, host of Maryland Public Television’s MotorWeek. Midday interns assist in all aspects of the show’s production.

The ideal candidate for this unpaid internship likes working in a fast-paced environment, and loves public radio and the news. Those with a specific interest in journalism are especially encouraged to apply. You don’t need experience in public radio, but we do require a basic grasp of news judgment, plus research and writing skills. The topics we cover run the gamut from foreign policy to food.

Midday interns take part in every aspect of radio production, including (but not limited to): Topic research, script writing, audio production, live studio production, participation in editorial meetings, social media, and general office duties. Interns attending college may apply to their institution to receive academic credit for their time at WYPR. The schedule is flexible, but we are looking for a commitment of 12-15 hours per week.

If this sounds like you, please inquire at Midday@wypr.org. We accept interns on a rolling basis, year-round. There are no age limits for the job—so career-changers should feel free to apply. Email Midday Senior Producer Rob Sivak with questions. Please note, this is not an on-air position.