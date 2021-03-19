Midday - About Us

On Midday, Monday-Friday from noon-1:00, Tom Hall’s talking about what’s on your mind, and what matters most to Marylanders: the latest news, local and national politics, education and the environment, popular culture and the arts, sports and science, race and religion, movies and medicine. We welcome your questions and comments. E-mail us at midday@wypr.org, send us a tweet to @middaywypr or give us call during the show at 410-662-8780.

Email your thoughts to the show

Intern with Midday

Senior Producer: Rob Sivak

Producer: Kathleen Cahill

Producer: Cianna Greaves

Engineer: Luke Spicknall