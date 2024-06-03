© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen: Advice on menopause. Plus, a look at doping as Olympics near

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 3, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health advocate. She teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo credit: GWU)
Dr. Leana Wen joins Tom for Midday Healthwatch for their monthly discussion about the public health of Charm City residents.

Today, Wen answers questions about menopause. What therapies are effective, and what do women need to know?

Plus, with the 2024 Olympics set to get underway next month, is the World Doping Agency doing its job?

Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She is a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert at CNN, and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
