Join the Team!

Here at WYPR, we like to think that all of our members are part of the virtual team helping to inform, connect and challenge listeners across the state. Now, you can join the WYPR team in person when we walk together to help end MS on Saturday, April 9 as part of the Walk MS.

When you make a new donation to WYPR in the month of February, you can select to join the WYPR Walk MS Team either virtually or in-person. The Maryland chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will save you a spot on the team and a t-shirt. Strut with Sheilah Kast, trot with Tom Hall, and good luck trying to keep up with running addict Nathan Sterner.

Scan the QR Code below to join Team WYPR.

Overview of Walk MS