Trash Match!

WYPR is proud to partner with Blue Water Baltimore yet again for another round of our trash match this March. For every donation the station receives in the month of March, we are committing to picking up a bag of trash from local area waterways during our Day of Service in May. Interested in joining us for picking up trash? Email Heidi Sheppard and she’ll add you the team and share the details once we have a date on the books.

About Blue Water Baltimore

Clean water. Strong communities. Blue Water Baltimore’s mission is to restore the quality of Baltimore’s rivers, streams and Harbor to foster a healthy environment, a strong economy and thriving communities.

For too long, Baltimore’s waterways have been plagued by trash, toxins, sewage, and polluted stormwater. These problems do more than harm our environment; they threaten the health and well-being of our residents, communities, and local businesses. We work to change this.