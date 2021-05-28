WYPR is proud to partner with the Fuel Fund of Maryland who will be matching all pledges to this station in December! Right now your pledge will go even further in making our community better. When you make a pledge of support to WYPR this month, your donation will be matched with a $25 contribution to the Fuel Fund of Maryland.

You have the power to keep independent journalism alive and thriving in our community AND you can help your neighbors keep the power on this winter. Your entire donation will go to support WYPR plus $25 extra dollars will go to the Fuel Fund helping to keep fulfill its mission.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the Fuel Fund of Maryland is a private 501c3 nonprofit organization that operates independent of BGE and is the only private nonprofit organization in Maryland focused on providing resources to vulnerable families for heat and home utility needs. Those helped by the Fuel Fund of Maryland include seniors, differently abled individuals, and families living below the 50% of the Federal Poverty Level who often pay as much as 34% of their annual income for home energy bills.

Home heating costs are projected to rise considerably this winter, further straining limited resources for those already struggling to make ends meet and no one should have to choose between paying for food, medicine, or their home energy. The Fuel Fund promotes safe, connected homes – reducing the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and fires when residents resort to makeshift heating and lighting solutions. Without any federal or state funding, they work to raise funds entirely from individuals, companies, foundations, and local faith-based organizations.