Membership Perks

Welcome! It’s difficult to express how much we appreciate our members here at WYPR. We know you support the station because you love the great content and that is all the incentive you need…but that doesn’t mean we can’t give you a little something extra to show our appreciation! This page is updated with a multitude of perks and products made available exclusively to you, our members. It’s just a small expression of our thanks. Make sure to check back occasionally for new perks, and as always thank you for your support.

Sustaining Member Benefits:

Automatically entered into any drawing or giveaway

Request any thank you gift we offer once a year regardless of your pledge amount

No more renewal notices will be mailed to you

Free tickets to our annual member appreciation event

Purchase event tickets in advance and at discounted prices

Access to the hosts and producers who create our award-winning news and programming

First to know about events, special offers, and WYPR news and updates

Member Benefits: