Maryland Tiny Desk Contest Entries
Recently NPR conducted a contest through the very popular Tiny Desk Series. We wanted to showcase our in state talent so here are the submissions from Maryland.
http://youtu.be/qeETuPlH9iUMatthew Bartholme
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92H8NrSQX0UPatrick Hurley
http://youtu.be/nDFCZXe0-XILee Chapman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wStmy62TBjcArmida Lowe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtUBLYQdJeY Matt Bankert
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8q-6U2N7fuI grubspoon, Andy Swick, Jeff Stitely, Matt Raschka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIomzYynqFo&feature=youtu.be Angela Charles, Ben Smith, Ahren Buchheister
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04PxuCjbgUo&list=UURe1RYv14YWz2apHRyo8-Dg Kristin Rebecca
http://youtu.be/Sk31p1oVg0U Timothy Brown
http://youtu.be/e6NY_r1P_oU Greg Wellham, Brian Brunsman, Dan Ryan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gp0c0ssOayY James Von Lenz, Ahren Buchheister
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EPVKbaCrW0 Peter Whitaker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oULffCIHyS4&feature=youtu.be Time's Quiver (Tim O'Brien)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8LRWZESr4Y&feature=youtu.be Joshua Lilly, Kerra Holtgren
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icTx3v9c7PY&feature=youtu.be Kelly Bell Band, Kelly Bell, Rahsaan Eldridge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S54hYxkN0xU skribe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bP9PQELTJp4 Band Name: Divisio, Musician: Daniel Raney - Frame Drum, Musician: Brian Kay - Oud/Riqq, Musician: Niccolo Seligmann - Vielle
http://youtu.be/aLxFIdHnL9E Ms. Sara (Band Name) Sara Kryscio, Charles Walsh, Dave Cavalier, Jaime Ibacache
http://youtu.be/WbjyBfxnYwo Outer Spaces: Cara Beth Satalino, Rob Dowler, Chester Gwazda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHO3kLTa5Hg Joseph & The Beasts, Joseph Mulhollen (vox/keys/hair), Patrick Edwards (guitar/sleigh bells/muscle), Alex Champagne (bass/attitude), Greg Woodward (drums/dimples)
http://youtu.be/KLDNIhFWrUI L. Bradley Price, Burke Sampson, Nick Sjostrom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-6jxbM_EI4 Sound Makers Union, Jamie Frank, Ben Zweig, Sven Radhe, Wayne Yu, Elie Bergsman, Bryan Righter, Alex Righter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9m3RBiOj64 Love Riot, Lisa Mathews - guitar/vocals, Mikel Gehl - guitar, backing vocals, Willem Elsevier - violin, mandolin, Cord Neal - bass, backing vocals,
http://youtu.be/S1-14_FXUMY Teachers for Sale: , Bryan Powell (lead guitar and Principal at St. Paul's Lower School) , Andrew Holt (rhythm guitar and Reading Specialist at Gilman School), A.J. Howard (bass and woodworking teacher at Gilman School), Adam Herb (drums and 4th grade teacher at Gilman School)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHQqOkpNcKc&feature=youtu.be Prettyboy Tapwater, Emily Wagner, Robby Neubauer, Niall Casey
http://youtu.be/mOV_i_UEyac Straight Up Tribal: Abhik Saha, Trey Kulp, Stephen Mitchell, Steven McAlpine, Asif Majid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAZUrellsxE Christopher Stephen Koch
http://youtu.be/3qtVyPzZXsE Soft Peaks , Eben Dennis, Jonathan Moore, John Bachman, Tim St. Clair, Michael Lambright
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yry736qEMkQ Branch Theory, Yoshi Horiguchi, Erika Koscho, Jamie Williams
http://youtu.be/l9aPHrhz8Vo Kerra Holtgren The Swedish Fist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOzm6CPwIH0&feature=youtu.be Canopy- Matt Muirhead and McKenzie Ditter
http://youtu.be/u3Mt-qBd88Y Haint Blue, Mike Cohn, Abby Becker, Nellie Sorensen , Dave Sheir , Alex White, Brad Beavers, Ian Finch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hlxWjpAq6mM Tim Nodar
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVtlqDXS72s John Patrick Starling & Drownin' River (with Barbara Wolf singing back up in this video)
http://youtu.be/ZsyGAWOv9P0 ellen cherry
http://youtu.be/tSzkBB-AE8Q Adryelle
http://youtu.be/cOStyN_L5VU Ian Richter
http://youtu.be/-tHzWPJ8CG0 Gamble Cosmos, Jason Chimonides, Susan Carnell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTnZzOOoUI4&feature=youtu.be Olyver James (band name), Jon Englebrecht, Alex Hayes, Bryan Goetz, Kelly Fuller
http://youtu.be/99-IKEumPws Jonathan Caplan
http://youtu.be/8nskW4FH5yA Hyster Majesty
http://youtu.be/R9QJowEiZ8M Ultrafaux, MIchael Joseph Harris, Sami Arefin, Eddie Hrybyk
http://youtu.be/FsIRqf3vLIU Susan Carnell, Jason Chimonides, Chia, Susan Carnell, Jason Chimonides
http://youtu.be/fsoLHE2TlIE Sunbathers, Sean Lynott, Shohsei Oda, Tim Boate, Pete Mindnich, Sean Oliver
http://youtu.be/c78_R-VTf9k Krestovsky (Andy and Erin Chrest)
http://youtu.be/KTRoiCMP0f4 Them Animals, Jamie Zeller, Chris Stoll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4dhxPiEkQI lushfarm, Craig Taylor, Greg Anderson, Greg Binney
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReHo5aYFmiw Ian Power
http://youtu.be/XE03yutuYC8 "Cara Kelly and the Tell Tale" Rob Parrish Tony Kelly Audrey Hamilton Tim Nodar Cara Kelly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RBPjAAR74I&feature=youtu.be Ching Wah and/or The Argonauts, Chris Steinert
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ElqcX0e-nc Matt Hutchison, Tom Harold
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUdvjiK0n5M The War and Treaty, Tanya Blount
http://youtu.be/5d2sVjw4wAE , Tanya Blount, Michael Trotter Jr
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EC2SKbcRXk&feature=youtu.be Gary Wright, Leah Weiss, Ahren Buchheister
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9av1aV7UlSo Cara Santin, Charles Jamison, John Hobgood, Ahren Buchheister
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AclossCpDHY&feature=youtu.be Jordan Sokel(vox/guitar) Nick Welker (Bass) Brandon Bartlett (Drums)
http://youtu.be/Q8JLm07z8rE Chick Habit, Colleen Devaney, Sally McGee, Ryan Abbott
http://youtu.be/5Xq79I__ZWI A Hoodoo Few: Will Robinson, Davy Foote and Shannon Hibberd
http://youtu.be/W3B0odFHU9M Ben's Bones, Jamie Watkins (drums), Josh Chapman (bass), Joe Morson (piano), Dan Haas (acoustic guitar, vocals)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yezheXL0OhE&feature=youtu.be Facts & Folklore, Jason Zeckowski
http://youtu.be/WQOkgCBckY4 The pacific fleet
http://youtu.be/2bpAEajd4dA Adrienne Smith, Ponyboy Blues, Matt Felipe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MV7l1-CeldU Smoke n' Mangos, Rudy Martin, Corey Thuro, Sid Egly, Josh Ballard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uw44aXh1jQ8&feature=youtu.be Brett Kretzer, Andrew Jordan, Derek Kretzer, Evan Bell, The Plate Scrapers
http://youtu.be/460xcFSr8ww Big Hoax, Luke Alexander, Stephen Filer, Peter Kritschnitt, Ahren Buchheister, Mark Mossey,
http://youtu.be/vv3UnA8b6Cc?list=UUsVWiLYqBjU_5qhHpvd2N0Q Walt Michael & Co., Walt Michael, Rob Caswell, Alexander Mitchell, Ralph Gordon
http://youtu.be/Txg0VpntcSwSplendor Tree, Caleb Woo, Ben Woo, Austin Sebek