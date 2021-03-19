© 2021 WYPR
Maryland Tiny Desk Contest Entries

Recently NPR conducted a contest through the very popular Tiny Desk Series.  We wanted to showcase our in state talent so here are the submissions from Maryland.

http://youtu.be/qeETuPlH9iUMatthew Bartholme
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92H8NrSQX0UPatrick Hurley
 
http://youtu.be/nDFCZXe0-XILee Chapman
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wStmy62TBjcArmida Lowe
 

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtUBLYQdJeY            Matt Bankert
 
         https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8q-6U2N7fuI             grubspoon, Andy Swick, Jeff Stitely, Matt Raschka                                                                 
 
             https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIomzYynqFo&feature=youtu.be        Angela Charles, Ben Smith, Ahren Buchheister
 
             https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04PxuCjbgUo&list=UURe1RYv14YWz2apHRyo8-Dg          Kristin Rebecca                                                    
 
               http://youtu.be/Sk31p1oVg0U    Timothy Brown                                  
 
            http://youtu.be/e6NY_r1P_oU    Greg Wellham, Brian Brunsman, Dan Ryan         
 
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gp0c0ssOayY             James Von Lenz, Ahren Buchheister       
 
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EPVKbaCrW0          Peter Whitaker                                               
 
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oULffCIHyS4&feature=youtu.be        Time's Quiver (Tim O'Brien)                                                    
 
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8LRWZESr4Y&feature=youtu.be      Joshua Lilly, Kerra Holtgren                                                                
 
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icTx3v9c7PY&feature=youtu.be         Kelly Bell Band, Kelly Bell, Rahsaan Eldridge                                                             
 
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S54hYxkN0xU           skribe                                            
 
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bP9PQELTJp4            Band Name: Divisio, Musician: Daniel Raney - Frame Drum, Musician: Brian Kay - Oud/Riqq, Musician: Niccolo Seligmann - Vielle    
 
            http://youtu.be/aLxFIdHnL9E       Ms. Sara (Band Name) Sara Kryscio, Charles Walsh, Dave Cavalier, Jaime Ibacache                                                         
 
            http://youtu.be/WbjyBfxnYwo    Outer Spaces: Cara Beth Satalino, Rob Dowler, Chester Gwazda                                                               
 
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHO3kLTa5Hg           Joseph & The Beasts, Joseph Mulhollen (vox/keys/hair), Patrick Edwards (guitar/sleigh bells/muscle), Alex Champagne (bass/attitude), Greg Woodward (drums/dimples)                                                                                        
 
            http://youtu.be/KLDNIhFWrUI     L. Bradley Price, Burke Sampson, Nick Sjostrom    
 
         https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-6jxbM_EI4              Sound Makers Union, Jamie Frank, Ben Zweig, Sven Radhe, Wayne Yu, Elie Bergsman, Bryan Righter, Alex Righter      
 
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9m3RBiOj64            Love Riot, Lisa Mathews - guitar/vocals, Mikel Gehl - guitar, backing vocals, Willem Elsevier - violin, mandolin, Cord Neal - bass, backing vocals,                           
 
            http://youtu.be/S1-14_FXUMY    Teachers for Sale: , Bryan Powell (lead guitar and Principal at St. Paul's Lower School) , Andrew Holt (rhythm guitar and Reading Specialist at Gilman School), A.J. Howard (bass and woodworking teacher at Gilman School), Adam Herb (drums and 4th grade teacher at Gilman School)                                                                                        
 
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHQqOkpNcKc&feature=youtu.be    Prettyboy Tapwater, Emily Wagner, Robby Neubauer, Niall Casey                             
 
            http://youtu.be/mOV_i_UEyac    Straight Up Tribal: Abhik Saha, Trey Kulp, Stephen Mitchell, Steven McAlpine, Asif Majid                                               
 
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAZUrellsxE               Christopher Stephen Koch        
 
           http://youtu.be/3qtVyPzZXsE       Soft Peaks , Eben Dennis, Jonathan Moore, John Bachman, Tim St. Clair, Michael Lambright                                                  
 
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yry736qEMkQ           Branch Theory, Yoshi Horiguchi, Erika Koscho, Jamie Williams                                         
 
           http://youtu.be/l9aPHrhz8Vo       Kerra Holtgren The Swedish Fist                                    
 
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOzm6CPwIH0&feature=youtu.be   Canopy- Matt Muirhead and McKenzie Ditter                                                                 
 
            http://youtu.be/u3Mt-qBd88Y     Haint Blue, Mike Cohn, Abby Becker, Nellie Sorensen , Dave Sheir , Alex White, Brad Beavers, Ian Finch                                             
 
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hlxWjpAq6mM          Tim Nodar       
 
   http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVtlqDXS72s John Patrick Starling & Drownin' River (with Barbara Wolf singing back up in this video)                                                 
 
            http://youtu.be/ZsyGAWOv9P0   ellen cherry                                 
 
            http://youtu.be/tSzkBB-AE8Q      Adryelle    
 
            http://youtu.be/cOStyN_L5VU    Ian Richter   
 
            http://youtu.be/-tHzWPJ8CG0     Gamble Cosmos, Jason Chimonides, Susan Carnell   
 
           https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTnZzOOoUI4&feature=youtu.be       Olyver James (band name), Jon Englebrecht, Alex Hayes, Bryan Goetz, Kelly Fuller         
 
            http://youtu.be/99-IKEumPws     Jonathan Caplan        
 
            http://youtu.be/8nskW4FH5yA    Hyster Majesty          
 
            http://youtu.be/R9QJowEiZ8M    Ultrafaux, MIchael Joseph Harris, Sami Arefin, Eddie Hrybyk        
 
            http://youtu.be/FsIRqf3vLIU        Susan Carnell, Jason Chimonides, Chia, Susan Carnell, Jason Chimonides             
 
          http://youtu.be/fsoLHE2TlIE        Sunbathers, Sean Lynott, Shohsei Oda, Tim Boate, Pete Mindnich, Sean Oliver             
 
            http://youtu.be/c78_R-VTf9k       Krestovsky (Andy and Erin Chrest)    
 
            http://youtu.be/KTRoiCMP0f4     Them Animals, Jamie Zeller, Chris Stoll          
 
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4dhxPiEkQI              lushfarm, Craig Taylor, Greg Anderson, Greg Binney               
 
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReHo5aYFmiw          Ian Power        
 
            http://youtu.be/XE03yutuYC8      "Cara Kelly and the Tell Tale" Rob Parrish Tony Kelly Audrey Hamilton Tim Nodar Cara Kelly                 
 
               https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RBPjAAR74I&feature=youtu.be        Ching Wah and/or The Argonauts, Chris Steinert      
 
               https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ElqcX0e-nc              Matt Hutchison, Tom Harold   
 
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUdvjiK0n5M            The War and Treaty, Tanya Blount     
 
 http://youtu.be/5d2sVjw4wAE    , Tanya Blount, Michael Trotter Jr      
 
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EC2SKbcRXk&feature=youtu.be       Gary Wright, Leah Weiss, Ahren Buchheister     
 
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9av1aV7UlSo            Cara Santin, Charles Jamison, John Hobgood, Ahren Buchheister          
 
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AclossCpDHY&feature=youtu.be        Jordan Sokel(vox/guitar) Nick Welker (Bass) Brandon Bartlett (Drums)      
 
           http://youtu.be/Q8JLm07z8rE     Chick Habit, Colleen Devaney, Sally McGee, Ryan Abbott   
 
            http://youtu.be/5Xq79I__ZWI      A Hoodoo Few: Will Robinson, Davy Foote and Shannon Hibberd    
 
            http://youtu.be/W3B0odFHU9M               Ben's Bones, Jamie Watkins (drums), Josh Chapman (bass), Joe Morson (piano), Dan Haas (acoustic guitar, vocals)  
 
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yezheXL0OhE&feature=youtu.be       Facts & Folklore, Jason Zeckowski        
 
              http://youtu.be/WQOkgCBckY4  The pacific fleet      
 
             http://youtu.be/2bpAEajd4dA      Adrienne Smith, Ponyboy Blues, Matt Felipe  
 
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MV7l1-CeldU            Smoke n' Mangos, Rudy Martin, Corey Thuro, Sid Egly, Josh Ballard     
 
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uw44aXh1jQ8&feature=youtu.be      Brett Kretzer, Andrew Jordan, Derek Kretzer, Evan Bell, The Plate Scrapers  
 
             http://youtu.be/460xcFSr8ww     Big Hoax, Luke Alexander, Stephen Filer, Peter Kritschnitt, Ahren Buchheister, Mark Mossey,  
 
     http://youtu.be/vv3UnA8b6Cc?list=UUsVWiLYqBjU_5qhHpvd2N0Q             Walt Michael & Co., Walt Michael, Rob Caswell, Alexander Mitchell, Ralph Gordon  
 
             https://youtu.be/DfYplfmLoFA","_id":"00000176-4776-d3bc-a977-477e748a0000","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}">https://youtu.be/DfYplfmLoFA">https://youtu.be/DfYplfmLoFA","_id":"00000176-4776-d3bc-a977-477e748a0000","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}">https://youtu.be/DfYplfmLoFA           Ryan Gibson
 
http://youtu.be/Txg0VpntcSwSplendor Tree, Caleb Woo, Ben Woo, Austin Sebek