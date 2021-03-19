Maryland Tiny Desk Contest Entries

Recently NPR conducted a contest through the very popular Tiny Desk Series. We wanted to showcase our in state talent so here are the submissions from Maryland.

http://youtu.be/qeETuPlH9iUMatthew Bartholme



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92H8NrSQX0UPatrick Hurley



http://youtu.be/nDFCZXe0-XILee Chapman



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wStmy62TBjcArmida Lowe

