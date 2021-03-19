Maryland Morning Internship

Are you a fan of public radio and quality journalism? Do you want to help make it happen at WYPR? Maryland Morning with Sheilah Kast is looking for interns. You don’t need experience in public radio, but we do require a basic grasp of news judgment, plus research and writing skills. An ideal candidate would also be interested in the topics covered in Maryland Morning interviews: government, history, science, energy, environment, technology, business, and arts and culture.



While we do assign interns administrative office tasks, we also involve them in most aspects of the program: researching and booking interviews, editing recorded audio, writing copy for hosts, participating in editorial meetings, pitching ideas, gathering tape, and reaching out to listeners on social media. The schedule is flexible, but we are looking for a commitment of 12 to 16 hours per week.



We’re looking for a creative and collegial person with a strong work ethic, the ability to work well both independently and on a team, and a dedication to fair, accurate, and compelling journalism. You can learn a lot working with us—and have a lot of fun, too.



Any questions? Contact Stephanie Hughes (410-735-1602 / shughes@wypr.org).



APPLICATION PROCESS

The spring internship starts in early June and runs through mid-August. E-mail your resume, a cover letter, and two writing or media samples to MdMorning@wypr.org no later than 5 pm on Monday, May 12. The subject line should read “Summer 2014 Intern Application."



Please attach the following, each in a separate Microsoft Word document:

- Cover letter, no more than one page. (If this internship would be for college credit, please tell us that and give us the name, title, telephone number, and e-mail address of the internship contact at your college.)

- Resume, including the names, titles, telephone numbers, and e-mail addresses of two references.

- Two writing samples. We’ll accept news articles or editorials, creative writing examples, blog posts. We’re looking for clear and compelling writing and well-researched ideas.