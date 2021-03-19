GuestBartending

Mt. Vernon Marketplace hosts WYPR's 2nd Guest Bartending Event on Tuesday, February 20, 6-8 pm

Meet your favorite WYPR personalities and maybe they'll even craft your favorite drink. No tickets or entrance fee - just come and bring a friend or two or three! #wyprguestbartending

Proceeds from participating vendors will support WYPR programming. Thank you

Let us know you're coming! Don't forget to RSVP YES on the Facebook event

Parking for this event is at 220 W. Franklin Street & the Cathedral and Centre Street lot (across from the Walters Art Gallery).

For questions or information, please contact Heidi Sheppard 410-235-1382 or events@wypr.org.