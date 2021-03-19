Employment and Internships

It takes extraordinarily talented people to bring you the programs you enjoy on WYPR. With the growth at WYPR we will occasionally need experienced self motivated people to work in several departments. If you are highly qualified and would like to inquire about one of these positions, please submit your resume by e-mail. Regretfully, we cannot accept telephone applications. Thanks for your interest in WYPR.

Employment Opportunities - (1)

Member Services Associate

WYPR 88.1 FM

Baltimore, Maryland

WYPR 88.1 FM, Baltimore's NPR radio station, seeks a full-time Member Services Associate to support its Membership Department in creating the best experience possible for members of the station. Qualified candidates will love public radio, be highly organized, and have impeccable customer service skills.

Role & Responsibilities:

Candidate will work collaboratively with WYPR’s Development team on the following:

Serve as the main point of contact for all member needs, questions, and concerns.

Lead all aspects of processing incoming membership revenue propelling the administrative gift process from receipt to the customization of individual thank you letters.

Work with the finance department to reconcile all aspects of incoming revenue.

Maintain the membership database with particular attention to detail, consistency, and member experience.

Execute all membership direct mail efforts with a focus on creating valuable touchpoints with our supporters.

Assist in the creation of marketing materials to support the station’s membership goals.

Provide support for several high-profile development campaigns per year.

Analyze membership revenue goals and offer suggestions for growth.

Work with our Digital team to execute a shared vision for member engagement.

Support all efforts to identify, cultivate, and engage with potential members as well as solidify our relationship with current members.

Requirements:

Associate’s Degree or equivalent education and experience preferred.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Highly organized and able to juggle multiple priorities simultaneously and independently.

Proven experience entering and maintaining complex financial data and enjoys database management.

Customer service experience and the desire to exceed member expectations.

Proficiency in Microsoft applications (Outlook, Excel, Word) and email marketing platforms.

Thorough understanding of and proficiency with marketing and social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter preferred.

Represent WYPR at events and public functions on evenings and weekends occasionally as needed.

Self-motivated and ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to effectively interface with staff, Board members, community members, and volunteers.

A strong affinity and enthusiasm for public radio (bordering on obsession is preferable.)

Candidates should submit a cover letter (please cite referral source), resume, and two references to Business Manager, WYPR, 2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218, or to jobs@wypr.org. WYPR is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

The Organization

WYPR is a long-standing, reliable source of news, captivating programming and community engagement in the greater Baltimore and Maryland region.

The mission of Your Public Radio Corporation is to inform, connect and even challenge the listeners we serve in the metropolitan Baltimore area and the State of Maryland by broadcasting programs of intellectual integrity and cultural merit so as to provide an unbiased perspective of the events of today and to enrich the minds and spirits of our audience.

Internship Opportunities

Interns are major contributors to the content produced for on-air and online audiences at WYPR. We provide opportunities to learn everything from radio production and web journalism to digital media, event planning, non-profit management, and customer service.

We expect interns to conduct themselves professionally and to adhere to the highest journalistic standards of objectivity, fairness, and integrity. While there is no pay available, hours are flexible and the experience has proven invaluable to past interns. Most work would be done at the WYPR studios in Charles Village.

Typical duties include research, transcription, script writing, photography, editorial meeting attendance, archive maintenance, audio & video editing, answering phones and emails, analyzing report, and help in the mail room.



Opportunities exist in the following departments:



Newsroom

On-air & Podcast Production Teams

Digital Media

Membership



Qualifications:



an interest in NPR, local Maryland news, and storytelling in general

strong writing skills & proficiency with word processing software

Adobe Audition experience is preferred but not necessary

Journalism experience preferred

To apply: email a cover letter, resume, and writing sample to jobs@wypr.org.

About WYPR

WYPR serves the metropolitan Baltimore area and the state of Maryland, the mission of Your Public Radio is to broadcast programs of intellectual integrity and cultural merit which enrich the minds and spirits of our listeners and ultimately strengthen the communities we serve. Values and Principles include:

1. WYPR will remain fundamentally noncommercial in spirit and practice

2. WYPR will adhere to the highest standards of journalistic and artistic excellence

3. WYPR will deliver educational, informational, cultural, and entertainment programming as a public service to the broadest possible audiences

4. WYPR will operate under sound principles of fiscal planning, management and governance

5. WYPR will foster a positive working environment characterized by fairness, equality of opportunity

