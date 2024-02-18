© 2024 WYPR
WYPR's 2024 T-Shirt Design Contest

The WYPR design contest is back, and you can submit your design right now! Use this Google Form to submit your design.

Prize: $500 cash or a sponsorship package with WYPR worth $1000.

Rules:

  • One entry per person.
  • “WYPR 88.1 FM” must be prominently featured in the design.
  • Color specifications for design and t-shirt must be provided with submission.
  • No transfer or substitution of prize permitted.
  • Winners name, likeness, and voice may be used for promotional purposes.
  • Winner is responsible for all applicable local, state or federal taxes.
  • Winner must live in the listening area.
  • Employees of WYPR, participating sponsors, organizations or agencies, other radio stations and their immediate families, are not eligible.
  • No donation to WYPR is necessary to enter a contest; nor will a donation increase your chances to win.

Themes:

  • Your Public Radio
  • Baltimore public radio

Deadline to submit: February 18, 2024