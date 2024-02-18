WYPR's 2024 T-Shirt Design Contest

The WYPR design contest is back, and you can submit your design right now! Use this Google Form to submit your design.

Prize: $500 cash or a sponsorship package with WYPR worth $1000.

Rules:



One entry per person.

“WYPR 88.1 FM” must be prominently featured in the design.

Color specifications for design and t-shirt must be provided with submission.

No transfer or substitution of prize permitted.

Winners name, likeness, and voice may be used for promotional purposes.

Winner is responsible for all applicable local, state or federal taxes.

Winner must live in the listening area.

Employees of WYPR, participating sponsors, organizations or agencies, other radio stations and their immediate families, are not eligible.

No donation to WYPR is necessary to enter a contest; nor will a donation increase your chances to win.

Themes:

Your Public Radio

Baltimore public radio

Deadline to submit: February 18, 2024