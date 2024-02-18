WYPR's 2024 T-Shirt Design Contest
The WYPR design contest is back, and you can submit your design right now! Use this Google Form to submit your design.
Prize: $500 cash or a sponsorship package with WYPR worth $1000.
Rules:
- One entry per person.
- “WYPR 88.1 FM” must be prominently featured in the design.
- Color specifications for design and t-shirt must be provided with submission.
- No transfer or substitution of prize permitted.
- Winners name, likeness, and voice may be used for promotional purposes.
- Winner is responsible for all applicable local, state or federal taxes.
- Winner must live in the listening area.
- Employees of WYPR, participating sponsors, organizations or agencies, other radio stations and their immediate families, are not eligible.
- No donation to WYPR is necessary to enter a contest; nor will a donation increase your chances to win.
Themes:
- Your Public Radio
- Baltimore public radio
Deadline to submit: February 18, 2024