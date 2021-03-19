Day sponsorship is another way for members to show support for your public radio station while acknowledging a special day for a friend, a colleague or a loved one. Messages are intended to honor an individual, and may be purchased by another individual.

As a WYPR Day Sponsor, you will work with WYPR staff to craft an on-air message that will be heard three times on your sponsored day.

A few examples of acceptable Day Sponsorship messages on WYPR 88.1 FM:

Today’s programs are made possible in part by…

…Buddy Glass, in memory of Seymour Glass.

…Max Fischer, in celebration of Margaret Yang’s birthday.

…Ray and Carol Watergill, congratulating Pete and Sue Sullivan as they begin their life together.

Sponsored messages will air three times on the scheduled day. Broadcast times are 7:59 am, 11:59 am, and 5:59 pm. The sponsorship package costs $480 ($40 a month) and includes an audio file for you.

Disclaimers:

Times are subject to change. Breaking news, special coverage or technical difficulties may preempt a message.

There is no fair market value for day sponsorships. The entire amount of your contribution may be tax deductible. Please consult your financial advisor.

Messages must be personal in nature and may not include political content, promotional or controversial language or contact information.

All messages are subject to editing for length, format and compliance with FCC guidelines.

Sponsorships must be submitted at least two weeks before the desired air date.

Day Sponsorships are available to individuals once the full, annual gift is paid either in one payment of $480 or after 12 monthly gifts of $40.

For questions about the day sponsorship program, please contact Carolyn Jewell.