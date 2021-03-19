Coronavirus Resource Page

Included here are some of Organizations that are providing assistance to Maryland residents during the pandemic.. See the attached fliers below for full information on the assistance. Businesses around Baltimore that are still serving you. WYPR Daily Dose Podcast. WYPR and NPR Coronavirus coverage.

Project PLASE - Are you a Baltimore City or Baltimore County Veteran in need of financial assistance and support? Project PLASE ( People Lacking Shelter & Employment) and its Supportive Service for Veteran Families Program ( SSVF) has extra funds to help veterans experiencing economic crises, especially to meet utility payments or rental arrears. Many have financial needs caused or aggravated by COVID-19. Please Call or email Helen to learn more including requirements! Services include case management, help with rental payments , security deposit, eviction prevention, utility assistance, employment services, and other supportive services as needed. hdaniel@projectplase.org 443-720-9984.

Rotary - Free Delivery Services: The Covid-19 Rotary Response Team has set up a hotline 240-781-6586 for high risk individuals (elderly, disabled, immune suppressed or injured) in Maryland, DC and Virginia. Volunteers will pick-up and deliver essential groceries and medicine to the home bound. People can call the hotline between 9am and 5pm. Deliveries will take 24 to 72 hours. Call 240-781-6586