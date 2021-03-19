ClearPath - Your Roadmap to Health & Wealth

Americans are living longer than at any time in history, and yet extensive research conducted by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies® (TCRS) indicates that Americans are ill-prepared for long-term retirement and unaware of their need for action, as well as the range of practical steps available to them to begin planning for their financial security. At the same time, people are looking to increase their quality of life during both their working years and in retirement. The Transamerica Center for Health Studies® (TCHS) educates Americans about issues related to their longer-term health and well-being since good health is the vital component to a person’s productivity and enjoyment throughout life.

To assist listeners in their quest for both health and financial security, WYPR will launch its newest weekly evening drive-time segment, "ClearPath – Helping Map Your Path to Health & Wealth. The program airs at 5:44 on Monday evenings during NPR’s popular All Things Considered, and is underwritten by the Transamerica Institute® – a nonprofit, private foundation dedicated to identifying, researching and educating the public about retirement, health coverage, and other relevant financial issues facing Americans today.

Program host Al Waller will engage Catherine Collinson, the Transamerica Institute’s founding president who also leads TCRS (a foremost expert on the state of retirement readiness in America), and Christopher Wells, who serves as the National Program Manager for The Transamerica Center for Health Studies TCHS on the broad range of issues related to financial literacy, retirement, and health care and well-being. Listeners will be encouraged to send in their questions and comments to clearpath@wypr.org.

