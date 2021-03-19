Baltimore Speakers Series 2014-2015

The Speakers Series is open to the public by subscribing to the Series. The lectures are held from 8:00-9:30pm on seven Tuesday evenings, from September through April. Become a subscriber to the Baltimore Speakers Series to guarantee your seats to all 7 performances. You will have the chance to interact with each speaker, as each event will conclude with a question and answer session. Please note that the Baltimore Speakers Series is only sold by subscription to the entire series - single tickets to individual lectures will not be sold.

Stevenson University presents The Baltimore Speakers Series Sponsored by WYPR with additional support from Maryland Audi Dealers and Howard Bank.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE