WYPR Awards
The WYPR News Team and Midday took home several awards for the 2019 Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Contest.
Winners are:
Outstanding Editorial or Commentary
First Place: Joel McCord, "My Hometown Mourns"
Outstanding News Series
Second Place: John Lee, "Fighting for the Falls”
Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting
Second Place: Tom Hall, Cianna Greaves and Rob Sivak, "The Capital Gazette Shooting: Perspectives on a Tragedy"
Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story
Second Place: John Lee and Dominique Maria Bonessi, "Election 2018: Baltimore County Executive"
Joel McCord also took home a PRNDI (Public Radio News Director Incorporated) commentary award for "My Hometown Mourns"
Hear the other winning pieces below.
When Barbara Johnson, a water quality scientist with Blue Water Baltimore, makes her way down the Jones Falls for her monthly water quality check, she…
Once a month, Barbara Johnson makes her way to the banks of the Jones Falls. Johnson, a water quality scientist with Blue Water Baltimore, tests the water…
Thousands of people make their way on the Jones Falls Expressway each day. But running beneath the JFX, there’s the other Jones Falls, the waterway people…
My hometown is grieving; grieving the loss of four talented journalists and a young sales person who worked for a paper that styles itself "your hometown…