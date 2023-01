WYPR Awards

The WYPR News Team andtook home several awards for the 2019 Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Contest.Winners are:First Place: Joel McCord, "My Hometown Mourns"Second Place: John Lee, "Fighting for the Falls”Second Place: Tom Hall, Cianna Greaves and Rob Sivak, "The Capital Gazette Shooting: Perspectives on a Tragedy"Second Place: John Lee and Dominique Maria Bonessi, " Election 2018: Baltimore County Executive Joel McCord also took home a PRNDI (Public Radio News Director Incorporated) commentary award for "My Hometown Mourns"Hear the other winning pieces below.