© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WYPR Awards

The WYPR News Team and Midday took home several awards for the 2019 Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Contest.

Winners are:

Outstanding Editorial or Commentary

First Place: Joel McCord, "My Hometown Mourns"

Outstanding News Series

Second Place: John Lee, "Fighting for the Falls”

Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting

Second Place: Tom Hall, Cianna Greaves and Rob Sivak, "The Capital Gazette Shooting: Perspectives on a Tragedy"

Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story

Second Place: John Lee and Dominique Maria Bonessi, "Election 2018: Baltimore County Executive"

Joel McCord also took home a PRNDI (Public Radio News Director Incorporated) commentary award for "My Hometown Mourns"

Hear the other winning pieces below.
ap_award_winners.jpg