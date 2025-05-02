Assessing Potential Loss of CPB Funding

Thursday night, President Trump signed an executive order titled Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Biased Media, which directs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to stop federal funding — both direct and indirect — to National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

Here’s what that means — and what it doesn’t:



This impacts federal dollars only. Private donations, business sponsorships, foundation grants, and member support continue to be the backbone of Baltimore Public Media, WYPR and WTMD. Simply put, YOU make our work possible and sustainable.

This does not (yet) change overall federal funding levels for public media. How dollars are reallocated after removing NPR and PBS isn’t clear yet, but the ripple effect will be significant for all local stations, including ours, which rely on national-to-local partnerships to bring you trusted news, music, and educational programming.

This does not close local public media stations. That said, Community Service Grants help fund our infrastructure, emergency alert systems, and local journalism — all essential, especially for smaller or rural stations. Losing this funding will have substantial consequences.

How federal dollars fit into our budget:

Federal funds, received annually from CPB, represent about 6% of our budget — roughly $600,000 a year — and are critical to our statewide broadcast system, cultural and educational programming, community journalism, and emergency alerts. The other 94% comes from listeners like you — our members, partners, and foundations. Public media is a public-private partnership in the best tradition of America’s free enterprise system. When Americans pay their taxes, an average of $1.60 per person annually is allocated to public media. By law, the majority of the federal funds go through CPB, a private, nonprofit corporation, to more than 1,500 locally owned and operated public television and radio stations across the country.

Our mission and values remain unchanged:

This executive order does not change who we are or why we exist. Our mission is to serve the metropolitan Baltimore area and the state of Maryland with trusted local journalism, educational content, music, and opportunities to connect and engage. We will continue to focus on elevating diverse voices, building connections, and enriching the minds and spirits of our audience.

How you can help:



Make your voice heard. Contact your representatives or visit Protect My Public Media to share your story.

to share your story. Support WYPR and Baltimore Public Media today. Your gift directly sustains trusted news, music, and educational programming.

What’s next:



We are working with national and local partners to assess how this will play out as new grant rules come into focus.

We will advocate for public media and continue to engage Maryland’s congressional delegation on what this means, especially for rural access, emergency alerts, and educational programming.

We will keep you informed. As we learn more, we’ll share updates through email and on our website. Things are moving quickly, but we are committed to transparency without overwhelming you.

We are doubling down on diversifying revenue so that no single funding source can jeopardize our mission.

When Congress created the Public Broadcasting Act, it made clear that no department, agency, or federal employee could exercise control over educational television or radio. That independence has shaped public broadcasting for more than 50 years — and remains at the heart of our unwavering commitment to editorial integrity and serving the public today.

For over 20 years, WYPR & WTMD have weathered changes in politics and technology. This moment presents challenges, but our mission and resolve are stronger than ever. We remain committed to providing high-quality, independent, trusted, local, programming that connects, enriches, and elevates the diverse communities we serve— and with your help, we will continue to do so.

Thank you for standing with us in safeguarding these vital resources, ensuring that WYPR remains a beacon of truth and WTMD continues to amplify the voices of artists who shape our region’s culture. We appreciate you.