Baltimore Public Media Names Dr. Bradley Schlaggar as Board Chair, to Lead Bold Strategic Vision

Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Public Media (BPM) proudly announces Dr. Bradley Schlaggar as the new Chair of its Board of Directors. A trailblazing leader and champion of community-focused media, Dr. Schlaggar assumes this key role alongside BPM President Craig Swagler, as the organization embarks on an ambitious journey to redefine its impact.

Together, Dr. Schlaggar and Swagler will steer BPM toward achieving its bold strategic priorities: driving revenue growth to sustain its vital mission, building dynamic community partnerships, and fostering organizational alignment to amplify its reach and influence. Dr. Schlaggar’s vision and expertise will be instrumental in positioning BPM as an enduring source of trusted news, as well as vibrant arts, and cultural programming for Baltimore and the surrounding region.

This announcement signals a thrilling new era for BPM, with a steadfast commitment to connecting, enriching, and elevating the broad array of communities it proudly serves.

“I’ve been a fan, consumer, and member of public radio stations for nearly four decades. I believe that public media plays critically important roles in local communities for news, arts, music, and culture. Baltimore Public Media — WYPR and WTMD and their outstanding staffs — exemplifies those critical roles for our region. Working with president and general manager, Craig Swagler, and the outstanding staffs of both stations, I’m thrilled to be able to support, along with our superb board of directors, Baltimore Public Media’s mission and exciting next grand chapter,” Dr. Schlaggar said.

Dr. Schlaggar is the President and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, MD, where he holds the Zanvyl Krieger Faculty Endowed Chair. He is also a Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

In addition, Dr. Schlaggar served for six years on the Friends Board of St. Louis Public Radio where he and his wife, Hristina, received the 2015 Golden Microphone Award.

“Brad’s passion for public radio and commitment to community engagement make him the ideal leader to guide Baltimore Public Media into its next chapter. His dedication to community will strengthen our mission and continue to help grow and enrich our impact.”

— Craig Swagler, President and General Manager of Baltimore Public Media

Dr. Schlaggar will serve a three-year term with Baltimore Public Media.

About Baltimore Public Media

Baltimore Public Media (BPM) is an independent community licensee and home to Baltimore area’s NPR News Station, WYPR 88.1 FM; the region’s home for total music discovery, WTMD 89.7 FM; and Your Public Studios, which produces and distributes acclaimed local podcasts. Along with in-person live events that engage and enrich the lives of our community. Baltimore Public Media provides rich, vibrant programming in news,music, arts, and culture across expanding radio and digital formats that connects, enriches, and elevates the residents and communities of Baltimore and the region.