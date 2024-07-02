WYPR Welcomes Marquis Lupton as New Local Host of All Things Considered

BALTIMORE – WYPR, Baltimore’s NPR news station, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Marquis Lupton as the new local host of All Things Considered, NPR’s premier afternoon drive-time news program. Lupton will take on his new role starting July 10, bringing his wealth of experience and dynamic storytelling to the Baltimore airwaves every weekday from 4-6 pm.

Lupton joins WYPR from Harrisburg, PA, where he previously hosted at public radio station WITF. A native of Lancaster, PA, Lupton has a distinguished career in journalism and communication, marked by his work with several prominent media outlets, including CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, NPR, and PBS. His versatility in reporting, hosting, producing, and editing has earned him accolades and respect in the field of media.

"We are excited to welcome Marquis to the WYPR team," said WYPR Chief Content Oﬃcer Jonathan Blakley. "His experience and passion for storytelling will undoubtedly enrich our programming and provide our listeners with insightful and engaging content."

Lupton holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Shippensburg University and a master’s degree in media management from Morgan State University. His academic and professional journey has equipped him with a solid foundation in media, communication, and strategic messaging. Throughout his career, Lupton has been praised for his depth, clarity, and ability to engage diverse audiences.

"I look forward to the opportunity to continue my broadcasting career at Baltimore Public Media. As a Morgan State grad, it was always my goal to return to Baltimore and work in media, and I'm excited at the thought of returning to Charm City, building new connections, and giving Baltimore, Maryland and beyond, the news!” said Lupton.

In addition to his professional achievements, Lupton is deeply invested in education and mentorship. He has taught media and communication courses at various colleges and institutions, sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience with the next generation of journalists and communicators. Lupton is also an entrepreneur who has founded several media-related ventures, including The Cultured Professional, a media company dedicated to highlighting positive narratives within the Black community.

“Marquis’s appointment is a significant addition to WYPR’s commitment to high-quality journalism and storytelling,” said Baltimore Public Media President & General Manager Craig Swagler.

