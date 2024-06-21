WYPR Recognized by Industry Associations for Outstanding Reporting

Baltimore’s NPR Station receives 7 Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association awards, 2 Public Media Journalists Association awards and 4 Society of Professional Journalist DC Dateline awards. WYPR also won 2 National Edward R Murrow awards which are among the most prestigious in news. The Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the Radio Television Digital News Association Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

Edward R Murrow Awards

Excellence in Sound

Baltimore County Landfill May Soon Have Hawk to Patrol to Force Unwanted Birds to 'Get Outta Dodge'

WYPR 88.1 FM

Baltimore, MD

News Series

How Baltimore is Trying to Keep its People Safe from Xylazine

WYPR 88.1 FM

Baltimore, MD

Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Awards

Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: First, Scott Maucione, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, "Sexual Abuse and the Baltimore Archdiocese"; Second, Emily Hofstaedter, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, "The Aftermath of the Brooklyn Homes Shooting."

Outstanding Public Affairs: First, On the Record, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, "Organ Donation: Life Giving Gifts"; Second, Tom Hall, Teria Rogers and Malarie Pinkard-Pierre, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, "Town Hall With Governor Wes Moore."

Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting: Second, On the Record, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, "Darkness Into Light: Reporting on Clergy Abuse."

Outstanding Serious Feature: Second, Emily Hofstaedter, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, "'The Club Nobody Wants to Be in': Bereaved Parents Find Community at Baltimore Fashion Show."

Outstanding Light Feature: First, Scott Maucione, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, "A Trip Into the Best Bathrooms in America at BWI Marshall Airport."

Public Media Journalism Awards

Audience Engagement Program

Division B (4 to 7 Newsroom Staff) First Place WYPR 88.1 - “Midday: Can Baltimore City protect youth rights while reducing crime?”

Health/Medical Feature

Division C (8 to 15 newsroom staff) Second Place WYPR 88.1 - “Baltimore’s B&O Railroad Museum brings sensory-friendly holiday cheer to visitors”

Society of Professional Journalist DC Dateline Awards

RADIO Breaking News Winner: Wambui Kamau and Matt Bush; WYPR, “Teenage squeegee worker convicted of voluntary manslaughter in downtown Baltimore shooting."

RADIO Features Winner: John Lee, WYPR-FM, “Baltimore County's landfill may soon have Hawk Patrol to force unwanted birds to 'get outta dodge’."

RADIO Beat Reporting Winner: John Lee, WYPR, Baltimore County government beat