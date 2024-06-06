WYPR Receives Two 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

BALTIMORE—WYPR 88.1 FM, Baltimore’s NPR station, has been honored with two Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the Radio | Large Market categories of “Excellence in Sound” and “News Series.”

Reporter John Lee’s Baltimore County Landfill May Soon Have Hawk Patrol to Force Unwanted Birds to 'Get Outta Dodge' is the recipient of the Regional Murrow Award in “Excellence in Sound.” Squawking birds, an oinking pig, and a sociable zebra all helped to tell the tale of the falconer and his menagerie, as he pitched the county to use one of his hawks to clear out hundreds of birds from the county landfill.

Health reporter Scott Maucione’s How Baltimore is Trying to Keep its People Safe from Xylazine is the recipient of the Regional Murrow Award in the “News Series” category.

"Receiving the regional Edward R. Murrow Award is a dream I've had since I started journalism,” said Maucione. “I'm honored that my work is being recognized, but more importantly that this can bring attention to the struggles of addiction and how public health institutions are responding. I want to thank my colleagues at WYPR for their support; this couldn't have been possible without them."



The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news, honoring news organizations that demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism. As a Regional Murrow Award recipient, WYPR will advance to the National Murrow Award competition in both categories. National winners will be announced this summer.

WYPR is an NPR station serving Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs, and cultural programs. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. As a listener-supported radio station, all contributions to the station are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, visit www.wypr.org or call 410-235-1660.