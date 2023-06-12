WYPR Recognized by Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association for Outstanding Reporting
WYPR 88.1 FM has been recognized by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association (CAPBA) for its reporting, receiving three first place awards and five second place awards.
The station and its reporters won the following eight CAPBA awards for work done in 2022:
- Outstanding Public Affairs – first place
On the Record host Sheilah Kast and producers Maureen Harvie and Melissa Gerr won first place for “When the Iron-and-Steel Railroad Was the Underground Railroad”.
- Best Specialty Reporting – first and second place
Health reporter Scott Maucione won first place for “Why Children’s Medications Are in Short Supply in Maryland Pharmacies When Parents Need It the Most”, and reporter John Lee took home second place for “Environmental Reporting.”
- Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting – first and second place
On the Record’s Kast, Harvie and Gerr won first place for “Attorney General Brian Frosh on the Cover-up of Abuse by Baltimore’s Catholic Archdiocese” and Report for America corps member Zshekinah Collier won second place for “Baltimore Parents Fight to Keep Their Neighborhood Elementary School Open.”
- Outstanding Use of Sound – second place
Lee was recognized, again earning second place, for “The Battle Is on to Cut Back on Midges, Annoying Gnats That Are Running Amok in Eastern Baltimore County.”[KL1]
- Outstanding Serious Feature – second place
Midday host and executive producer Tom Hall and producers Malarie Pinkard-Pierre and Rob Sivak won second place for “Saving Poppleton: How an Urban Development Conflict Was Resolved.”
- Outstanding Light Feature – second place
Midday team Hall, Pinkard-Pierre and producer Teria Rogers won second place for “Midday on Cars! With Maryland Public Television’s ‘Motor Week’ Host John Davis.”
The CAPBA awards ceremony was held on June 3, 2023, in Ocean City, Md. There were 27 news organizations from Washington D.C., Maryland and Delaware honored.
