WYPR Recognized by Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association for Outstanding Reporting

WYPR 88.1 FM has been recognized by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association (CAPBA) for its reporting, receiving three first place awards and five second place awards.

The station and its reporters won the following eight CAPBA awards for work done in 2022:



The CAPBA awards ceremony was held on June 3, 2023, in Ocean City, Md. There were 27 news organizations from Washington D.C., Maryland and Delaware honored.

About Your Public Radio

WYPR is an NPR station serving Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs, and cultural programs. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. As a listener-supported radio station, all contributions to the station are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, visitwww.wypr.org or call 410-235-1660.