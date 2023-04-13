WYPR Statement on Twitter

On Wednesday, NPR announced that it will no longer post to its official Twitter feeds. As David Folkenflik is reporting, NPR is "the first major news organization to go silent on the social media platform."

WYPR is following suit. We will no longer share content from our institutional account on Twitter, effective April 13.

(From NPR) Last week, Twitter Chief Elon Musk labeled NPR "state-affiliated media." Over the weekend he changed that to "government-funded media." But it is still misleading and it's important to know the facts. NPR does rely on some government funding — from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and other government funders like the National Science Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts. None of those grants are guaranteed and all told account for less than 1% of NPR’s operating budget.

In explaining NPR's decision, CEO John Lansing said: "Actions by Twitter or other social media companies to tarnish the independence of any public media institution are exceptionally harmful and set a dangerous precedent."

As always, we want our journalism to be free and accessible for all. Our audiences can discover, experience and engage with WYPR on air at 88.1 FM, online, on-demand, through social media, and your inbox, all with no paywall.

Our sister station, WTMD, will also cease posting on Twitter. Here are the many ways you can still engage with us: at 89.7 FM, through newsletters, our engaging social media channels, the TMD website and our new and improved phone app!

At moments like this, it bears repeating: WYPR's mission is to connect and even challenge the listeners we serve in the metropolitan Baltimore area and the state of Maryland by broadcasting programs of intellectual integrity and cultural merit so as to provide an unbiased perspective of the events of today and to enrich the minds and spirits of our audience. We remain committed to that purpose. But a presence on Twitter no longer supports it.