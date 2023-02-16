WYPR & WTMD's 20th Anniversary Bash brings Susan Stamberg, Ayesha Rascoe & more to Baltimore

88.1 WYPR and 89.7 WTMD are thrilled to present an evening of speakers and live music – on stage and aboard moving trains – Saturday June 10 at the B&O Railroad Museum, showcasing the best of what both stations bring to our community.

Speakers include NPR “Founding Mother” Susan Stamberg, former host of All Things Considered, as well as NPR rising star Ayesha Rascoe, host of Weekend Edition Sunday and Up First on Saturdays.

Also: Stoop Storytelling presents On-Air Diaries and Aaron Henkin hosts a live version of WYPR’s popular podcast Maryland Curiosity Bureau.

Musicians include Baltimore electronic composer & performer Dan Deacon and rockers Pressing Strings, R&B/soul singer Brooks Long, chamber pop duo Outcalls, rap/Americana duo Caleb & Saleem, rapper Eze Jackson, rising star Evan Nicole Bell, dance troupe Fluid Movement and more.

Tickets are available now.

Entertainment will be featured on the main stage at the B&O’s covered outdoor pavilion, but no visit to the B&O would be complete without a train ride. We’re running 30-minute train rides all evening featuring live music in the train cars!

Tickets will be offered in two tiers:

- General Admission, which includes access to the main stage entertainment and a ticket for a 30-minute train ride featuring live music.

- VIP, which includes access to the main stage entertainment, a ticket for a 30-minute train ride featuring live music, hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, mingling with WYPR & WTMD on-air hosts in a private area and more.

WYPR & WTMD’s 20th Anniversary Bash is 6-10 p.m. Saturday June 10 at the B&O Railroad Museum, 901 W. Pratt St. Parking is included.

Tickets are available here.