WYPR and The Baltimore Banner Fund a Poll with the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College

WYPR partnered with The Baltimore Banner to co-sponsor a poll with the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College.

The Goucher College Poll was conducted from June 15 to 19, 2022. It surveyed 501 Maryland Democratic and 508 Maryland Republican voters and has a margin of sampling error of +/-4.4 percent.

Voters were asked their opinions on the direction of the state, economic conditions, political figures and entities, key policy issues, the state of American democracy, elections, and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Republican voters were asked about former President Donald J. Trump and the future of the GOP as well as their opinions on Gov. Larry Hogan’s rumored presidential run. Additionally, 403 Democratic and 414 Republican voters were identified as likely voters and asked for their candidate preferences in the upcoming statewide gubernatorial primary contests.

The samples of 403 Democratic and 414 Republican likely voters has a margin of sampling error of +/-4.9 and 4.8 percent, respectively.

