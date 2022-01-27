WYPR's Essential Tremors to Release 50th Episode with Guest Jason Williamson of the Sleaford Mods

(Baltimore, MD) – WYPR’s Essential Tremors’ podcast, in which musicians and other creators talk about the songs that shaped who they are, will release its 50th episode tomorrow, January 27, 2022. During the episode, hosts Matt Byars and Lee Gardner sit down with Jason Williamson, lead vocalist of Sleaford Mods, an electronic post-punk duo from Nottingham, UK, known for their abrasive, often-angry spoken word vocals, backed by Andrew Fearns' driving, high-energy instrumental tracks.

“We could not be prouder to partner with Matt and Lee to bring the Essential Tremors podcast to Baltimore and beyond. The release of the 50th episode is a great occasion to step back and take in the breadth of the musicians and creators featured, stories told and spirits touched by this audio art in the form of a podcast. To the next 50!” said LaFontaine E. Oliver, president of Your Public Radio Corporation and general manager of WYPR.

Essential Tremors debuted in February 2018 and has released a new episode monthly since featuring local, national and international guests including the then Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Music Director Marin Alsop; composer, musician and WTMD host Dan Deacon; the members of the American music group Deerhoof; British record producer and rapper Tricky and singer/songwriter Jana Hunter of Lower Dens.

“We began the show with modest expectations but have been blown away by its success and are so appreciative of everyone’s interest in it. Also, to have such an important and vital artist for our 50th episode is really gratifying,” Byars said.

Both Byars and Gardner bring unique perspectives to the podcast. Byars is the drummer and sound processor in DC-based band The Caribbean and, also, performs as Attorneys General, as well as The Jarvik 6. He was previously a contributor to WYPR’s The Signal. Gardner became a professional journalist more than 25 years ago and has written about music off and on that entire time. He’s the former music editor and editor-in-chief of Baltimore City Paper. Gardner is currently a senior reporter at The Chronicle of Higher Education in Washington, DC. His writing has appeared in or on The Wire, NewMusicBox, Nylon, NPR and numerous alt weeklies.

“We have so many great interviews already completed and ready to be turned into episodes that we’re kind of overwhelmed,” said Gardner. “Our next 50 are going to be even better than our first.”

The podcast can be found at wypr.org and on the WYPR app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. You can also hear the podcast on WYPR on the second Sunday of the month at 7 p.m.

About WYPR’s 20th Anniversary

For the past two decades, Your Public Radio, WYPR 88.1FM, has been the free, public resource people have tuned-in to listen, learn, share, discuss, debate, reminisce and celebrate. From politicians, authors and actors to community members and advocates, medical experts, cultural and business leaders, entertainers, sports figures and more, WYPR has welcomed esteemed guests to its Baltimore studio and to its airwaves to share these conversations with the community. Now, in celebration of its 20th anniversary, the station will host a variety of in-person and virtual events, special on-air programming, fundraising campaigns and unique activities for listeners all year long. To stay up to date on WYPR’s 20th anniversary events and programming, visit https://www.wypr.org/20.

About Your Public Radio

Your Public Radio serves Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. NPR station WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs and cultural programs, and in 2021, Your Public Radio acquired WTMD 89.7 FM, preserving its award-winning music discovery format and expanding Your Public Radio programming for the community. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. WTMD is located at 89.7 FM on the radio dial and at 1 Olympic Plaza in Towson. As listener-supported radio stations, all contributions to the stations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, visit www.wypr.org or www.wtmd.org.