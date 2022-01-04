NPR Board of Directors Re-Elects WYPR’s LaFontaine E. Oliver as Board Chair

(Baltimore, MD) – Ahead of WYPR’s 20th anniversary, Your Public Radio President and General Manager LaFontaine E. Oliver has been re-elected by the NPR Board of Directors as its Chair of the Board, a position he has held since 2020. Oliver has been a Member Director of the NPR Board since 2016.

“I am proud to serve my second and final term as Chair of the Board,” said Oliver. “It has been an honor to work alongside NPR’s dedicated senior staff and my NPR Board colleagues, under extraordinary circumstances and during this pivotal period of media disruption, to strengthen NPR and its Member stations as we collectively provide a vital public service to listeners when they need it most.”

NPR's 23-member Board of Directors is composed of 12 Member Directors, who are managers of NPR Member stations; nine Public Directors, who are prominent members of the public; the NPR Foundation Chair and the NPR President & CEO.

The NPR Board of Directors is responsible for the governance of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. The Board sets the policies and overall direction for NPR management, monitors the performance of NPR and provides financial oversight.

About LaFontaine E. Oliver

LaFontaine E. Oliver was named president and general manager of WYPR in Baltimore in July of 2019, after six years at WMFE in Orlando, Florida. During his first year, Oliver helped launch a new health reporting desk and the weekday podcast, The Daily Dose, as a vital source of the most relevant news to the community about the COVID-19 health pandemic and the state's response. Recently, Oliver led efforts to acquire WTMD from Towson University to preserve the beloved music discovery format. The deal for the purchase of WTMD closed in November of 2021, bringing the powerhouse local public radio stations together.

At WMFE, Oliver oversaw the expansion of its newsroom and local news coverage, adding beat reporters, expanding its public affairs program and launching an award-winning health desk. Under Oliver's leadership, major efforts included spearheading community engagement efforts to get the station better connected to diverse and underserved communities and spearheading a marketing campaign designed to encourage active listening and civil discourse in the community with 90.7 WMFE acting as the conduit.

Oliver returned to Baltimore after a successful stint running WEAA, licensed to Morgan State University, from 2007 to 2013. There, he launched a daily syndicated talk show, and his work in growing the station garnered him an invitation to present to HBCU presidents and vice presidents at the Annual White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities Conference in Washington, D.C., in 2009.

In his 20-year broadcast career, Oliver has been involved in several commercial, satellite and public media initiatives to grow service to diverse audiences. Oliver holds an MBA from the University of Baltimore and Towson University and a BA in business administration from the University of Miami.

About NPR

About the NPR Board of Directors

About WYPR

