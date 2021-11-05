Get to know: WYPR's Michelle Petties

Every month you'll get to know the people who work tirelessly to make WYPR the best radio station in Baltimore!

Allow us to introduce you to Michelle Petties, Underwriting Executive.

How long have you been with WYPR?

Four months.

Tell us a little bit about your role at the station.

Corporate support account executive specializing in sponsorships, partnerships, and alliances. Got a lead or an idea? Send it my way.

What are some of your favorite shows on WYPR?

The locally-produced programs really strike a chord with me.

What drew you to public radio?

The idea being able to use the skills I acquired in over twenty years in commercial broadcasting, to serve the community and listeners resonates with me. I love the idea of giving back.

What's something that's surprised you about working for WYPR?

Even though I get turned around in the building and I forget where the bathroom is and most people aren’t in the building, it still feels like a home away from home. I come to the office a couple of times a week, even though I technically don’t have to.

OK, onto the personal. Hometown?

Marshall, Texas.

Favorite pastimes?

Other than writing? Tennis, any time any where.

I've got to ask about food. What are your favorites?

Jerked anything, even sweet potatoes. Favorite vegetable is currently rutabaga, formerly brussels sprouts. Favorite fruit is a mango martini.

What's your most valued possession?

Wig collection, since the pandemic.

Any mantras you live by?

63 is the new 23. Laugh loud. Laugh often. Laugh at yourself. Listen to WYPR.

Great advice! Thank you, Michelle! Learn more about other WYPR employees below.

