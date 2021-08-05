Get To Know: WYPR's Holly Henson

Every month you'll Get To Know the people who work tirelessly to make WYPR the best radio station in Baltimore!

First up is Holly Henson, member services associate.

How long have you been with WYPR?

Six months!

What were you working before we snatched you up?!

My background is in corporate marketing and training/development. Most recently I managed a local boutique flower and plant shop and coordinated logistics and inventory for its parent company.

Tell us about some of the things you're responsible for as member services associate.

I’m the main point of contact for members, helping them with any questions or requests that they have. Behind-the-scenes, I work with our Director of Development to plan fund raising activities, promote the need for membership support, process donations and payments, analyze giving data, and communicate with members.

What's your favorite thing about your job?

I love hearing stories from members about what public radio means to them, how it affects their lives. Our members appreciate the unbiased perspective and high-quality programming that we offer, and it makes me proud to be a part of that.

Tell us something that's surprised you about working for WYPR.

How small (but mighty) the organization is! The WYPR team manages to accomplish a lot of impressive things with a relatively small staff.

You started with us during the pandemic so you've never known anything different but what are you most looking forward to when the full staff returns to the building?

With some sporadic visits to the office, I’ve met about ½ of the WYPR staff, and most of those have been with masks. So I’m looking forward to meeting the rest of the staff and to seeing what people actually look like in person!

What are some of your favorite shows on WYPR?

For local programming, I’m a big fan of Cellar Notes, Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine, and Radio Kitchen (sense a theme going on there?) And I’ve been blown away by the stories on Out of the Blocks. For national programming, my favorites are Fresh Air; Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me; and This American Life.

What do you like to do when you're not working?

I’m trying to expand my knowledge of vegetable gardening. I’m okay with zucchini, cucumbers, and tomatoes, and this year I branched out to three different types of greens, snap peas, and string beans. Hoping to expand to beets, radishes, and more – feel free to send me your suggestions!

Very important question: favorite thing to eat for lunch?

Usually leftovers from the night before (how boring!) I make a lot of veggies, pastas, and stews. Today it’ll be clam chowder.

Thanks, Holly! You can find the shows she mentioned here. Have a question for another member of WYPR's staff? Email newsletters@wypr.org.