WYPR Wins Two Public Media Journalists Association Awards

Earlier this week, WYPR took home several Chesapeake Association Press Broadcasters Association awards. We also want to celebrate WYPR reporter Rachel Baye's first place Public Media Journalists Association (PJMA) award for her spot news piece, Nerves and Excitement As Voters Wait At Camden Yards. Baye also received a second place award for the news feature, Maryland Foster Children Stay In Hospitals Because They Have Nowhere Else To Go.

The awards were announced at PJMA's virtual awards ceremony. The PJMA awards recognize the best work in public media across the U.S.

